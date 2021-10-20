COMMENTARY: Can't afford government anymore

Ships are stacking up outside U.S. ports, without enough longshoremen to unload them or truck drivers to haul the cargo off to store shelves. Health care workers are getting fired over, and Southwest Airlines pilots are conducting a wildcat strike over, vaccine mandates, even though Biden's proposed OSHA rule has yet to actually go into effect.

In January, I predicted that the Biden administration would be "business as usual, as usual." I was wrong. It's business as usual on steroids.

Government is always a drag on an economy. Every dollar it spends -- after looting it from your paycheck or borrowing it in your name -- is an "investment" in making us all poorer than we'd have been if left to run our own lives. Every rule it comes up with makes it harder for us to prosper.

Usually, however, we produce wealth faster than a Trump or Biden can steal it and blow it. Years of terrible trade and economic policy, combined with the eagerness of politicians to expand their power by currying and exploiting mass hysteria over COVID-19, have reversed that equation.

Government was always too expensive, but now we've reached the point where we clearly can't afford it at all anymore. Not if we want to survive, anyway.

Thomas L. Knapp (Twitter: @thomaslknapp) is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.

