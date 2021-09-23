COMMENTARY: Canceling your favorite shows

Nielsen’s methods of measuring television viewership may have worked a couple of generations ago when the way Americans consumed their shows was more straightforward, but they are not working now, at a time when more Americans than ever before are using DVR boxes, streaming services and other alternative methods of consumption.

For years, industry observers have warned the company about the necessity to adjust along with their audiences, but its problems continue. This is likely because it knows that its status as the only TV audience measurer recognized by the Media Ratings Council affords it the opportunity to remain complacent and behind in the times.

It is never good when decision-makers effectively allow one entity to call all the shots in a given industry. That is true in healthcare, that is true in transportation, and it is true in the ratings industry, too. Monopolistic strangleholds almost always lead to price increases, declines in consumer choice, and other adverse outcomes for users.

In the past, these monopolies have led to everything from heated commercials on TV to protests and demonstrations on city blocks. And if Nielsen’s marketplace control soon leads to problems for hit shows like “Pawn Stars” or “Equalizer,” you can bet that the American people’s pitchforks will soon come out in some way, shape, or form once again.

The Media Ratings Council is aware of the significant problems that Nielsen is causing to the public’s viewing experiences, which is why it suspended its accreditation on Sept. 20 — the first day of the 2021-22 TV season. Now, the council should explore finding ways to promote, reward and recognize Nielsen’s competitors that continue to provide time-tested accurate readings for the industry. Only then will Americans be able to count their favorite TV shows as safe and secure for the years to come.

Haley Kennington is a political commentator and freelance author. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0