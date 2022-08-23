COMMENTARY: Can threats make males give birth?

Jeremiah 30:5-6, “For thus says the Lord, ‘I have heard a sound of terror, of dread, and there is no peace. Ask now, and see, if a male can give birth. Why do I see every man with his hands on his loins, as a woman in childbirth? And why have all faces turned pale?”

More than two dozen armed FBI agents raided former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-lago in a nine-plus-hour search for “documents.” Agents would not allow Trump’s lawyers or other staff to observe the search even when agents were rummaging through the former first lady’s wardrobe and intimate apparel. There is no American precedent for raiding a former president’s home.

So stunning was this unannounced raid that Americans on the right expressed terror and dread, saying there could be no peace if the left can raid the home of a political opponent with impunity. Make no mistake, DOJ and FBI leadership are firmly rooted in the political left. Rank-and-file agents are not the problem. Many of them detest these purely political policies.

On the other hand, the usual suspects on the left were shocked at such reactions from the right, and warned that “violent rhetoric” from the right could spawn widespread organized gun violence against revered federal law enforcement agents who are just doing their jobs to protect us.

These opposing perspectives may very well be symptomatic of the question of whether a male can give birth, a historically rhetorical question typically answered with “No” for the past 6,000 years or so. Nevertheless many on the left confidently affirm males can give birth.

Of course, the left also continually tries to make the case that the “radical MAGA right” is the most dangerous domestic terrorist threat to America. Parents of school children have been described as domestic terrorists, as have veterans, hunters and gun enthusiasts, pro-life advocates, and all those who stand for the national anthem and proudly wave American flags. Sadly, leadership at the DOJ, FBI and other federal law enforcement agencies and bureaus have enacted policies to target all of these groups.

Our founding fathers knew for sure that the federal government they established would likely deteriorate into a tyrannical partisan quagmire. To help stabilize the government during turbulent partisan times, they divided governance into three equal and separate branches, and created checks and balances between the branches.

In spite of all the social and political issues consuming our interests and dividing us today, America really has only one consentient obstacle to resolving our differences: Donald J. Trump. The left sees Trump and his supporters as the incarnation of all that is evil, bad, wrong and rotten. The right sees Trump as a leader who can clear out generations of corruption at the highest levels inside the federal establishment.

Conservatives have warned for decades that the left will socialize and politicize power at the federal level. Americans have seen the FBI, DOJ, CIA, NSA and IRS attacking conservatives and their organizations with much more vigor since Trump was elected president. Many have put their hands on their loins when they’ve felt helpless against unjust federal oppression.

Weaponizing federal agencies against political opponents may not make a male give birth, but it will make people fight back.