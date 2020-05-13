COMMENTARY: Can oil and gas survive?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Five months ago, America’s oil and gas industry was in robust health. At 12.5 million barrels per day, we were the No. 1 oil-producing nation. The same was true for natural gas, where we’d led the world for several years.

What is more, we’d become an important player in global energy markets. Since the ban was lifted in 2015, oil exports had grown exponentially, reaching nearly 3 million barrels per day at the end of 2019, or about 25% of domestic production. Shipments of liquefied natural gas were departing the Gulf of Mexico and the Chesapeake Bay for Europe, Asia and South America. The Port of Corpus Christi (Texas), with $54 billion of capital investment in recent years, had become the nation’s largest energy export location and the third-largest port in the United States by tonnage.

Importantly, the benefits of America’s energy boom had spread to all regions of the country. According to the American Petroleum Institute, at the end of 2019 the oil and gas industry was supporting nearly 10 million jobs nationwide and was also adding workers faster than any other non-service sector of the economy.