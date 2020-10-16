COMMENTARY: Campaign like no other

There's never been an American presidential campaign like this one. In fact, there may not have been a campaign like this one in any other country.

Let's count the ways. First there was the pandemic. Or did the protests and riots come first? Next there was the death of a respected Supreme Court justice. Oh, and then there was President Donald Trump, the pandemic-denier, coming down with COVID-19.

The atmosphere is simmering with so much controversy, so many views, so much news, that it's really hard to sort out what's more important and what will happen next.

Right now, focus is on the latest medical bulletins on Trump. He says he's fine, don't worry about it, but then in February he was saying don't worry about COVID-19. Now that he's got it, he might be expected to be saying, I was wrong, I've seen the light and I know anyone can get it any time.

But he still seems not to have fully grasped the meaning of what he and millions of others are suffering.