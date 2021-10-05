COMMENTARY: Buy the ticket, take the ride

You'll be ordered to do unpleasant things, and do them, possibly including killing other people, being killed yourself, or watching your friends die.

Yes, there's a contract -- a contract more for the government's protection than yours, which can be unilaterally changed at the government's convenience. Here's section 9b of that contract:

"Laws and regulations that govern military personnel may change without notice to me. Such changes may affect my status, pay, allowances, benefits, and responsibilities as a member of the Armed Forces REGARDLESS of the provisions of this enlistment/reenlistment document." [Emphasis in original]

If they do things now as they did in 1984, you'll be taken through that contract line by line, twice, initialing each section to attest that you understand what it means so you can't claim otherwise later, before you're allowed to sign it, take the oath of enlistment, and ship out for boot camp.

The government's end of the contract involves providing you with three hots, a cot, a paycheck, health care, college benefits, etc.

Your end of the contract says that when you're ordered by your platoon commander to assault an enemy position, or by the secretary of defense to get vaccinated, you'll assault that position or get that injection.