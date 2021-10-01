COMMENTARY: 'But they don't speak English'

When debating immigration policy with people who have deluded themselves into believing that it's any of their business where other people choose to live or work, I run into a lot of bad arguments. Of all those arguments, probably the silliest is "but they don't speak English."

The simplest and most appropriate response to that argument comes from comedian Doug Stanhope: "Then don't talk to 'em." Problem solved. But I can't get a whole column out of that response, so let's take apart the fake "issue" in a little more detail.

Often, the argument starts off with fake tones of sympathy. Those poor immigrants -- how will they ever get jobs and "assimilate" if they don't know "the national language?" Send them back for their own good!

Oddly, the same people almost always immediately turn to the claim that "MY grandparents came here from [insert country], and you know what they did? They learned English!"

Clue: Your grandparents weren't special exceptions. Most immigrants who don't already know English will learn it, especially if their career ambitions require them to.

The next turn is generally something along the lines of "English is the 'national language,' and no nation can survive without a common language."