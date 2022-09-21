COMMENTARY: But for Rittenhouse doctrine

“Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited.” ― Justice Antonin Gregory Scalia

But for the Rittenhouse doctrine, you would think you would have a right to take your AR-15 to any grievance or protest near you and across state lines. Then, you could possibly “murder” (used loosely throughout this piece) two people, injure another and call it self-defense. Then, be charged with five counts, one as much as life in prison.

But for a jury of your peers using every excuse except common sense to find you guilty, you now can sing with Matt Monro, “Born Free (1966),” and the second verse of “live free and beauty surrounds you, the world still astounds you each time you look at a star.” Except, two men are dead. Kyle Rittenhouse admitted he killed them.

Our criminal justice system is “broken,” even according to Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, in an essay, “Fixing A Broken System.”

When some people invoke “justice is blind,” it is supposed to mean that in our courts of laws, one is tried on facts and evidence. It further suggests that we do not get to choose “favorites or rules” at whim for whomever we like most. In words, “justice” may not be blind. Even so, the late Maya Angelou speaks to “blind” when she asserted what is more characteristic of our current state: “We are only as blind as we want to be.”

“The truth is often inflammatory,” said the late civil rights activist Dr. Vernon Johns. So Kyle Rittenhouse is a prime example of “white privilege,” now part of American reality and not just our lexicon or a social construct. Defined, “white privilege” is "inherent advantages possessed by a white person on the basis of their race in a society characterized by racial inequality and injustice.”

But for he was a 17-year-old white teen in what some people have described as a “riotous” evening with an AR-15, police or law enforcement would have “murdered” him. Based on our current data, let us frame this as the Tamir Rice Effect. If a Black boy were carrying an AR-15 amid such unrest, what reader incontestably would declare the circumstances would have been the same. Tamir Rice was 12 years old and shot in two seconds, playing with a toy gun.

But for the National Rifle Association and Republicans who assert gun rights over human rights, Kyle Rittenhouse probably would not have had access to this type of weapon. These extreme proponents of the Second Amendment are clearly nihilists and bereft of the sanctity of life.

On Dec. 14, 2012, 20 children -- it is worth repeating, 20 children -- were “murdered” at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. There were 12 girls and six boys who were 6 and 7 years old. Adam Lanza “murdered” six others and believed to have “murdered” his mother.

Lanza used the Bushmaster Model XM15-E .223 caliber semiautomatic rifle. But for gun sense laws that still do not exist nine years later, Kyle Rittenhouse would not be a “murderer for life.” Though acquitted in a broken criminal justice system, Rittenhouse admitted on the witness stand that he killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha and Anthony Huber, 26, Silver Lake, both from the state of Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse’s acquittal has emboldened many on the right and gun proponents who use self-defense, stand your ground, and the Castle Doctrine to justify “murder.” As he was euphemistically described in the trial, Rittenhouse was a “chaos tourist.” But for he killed two people who could not testify, he is more accurately a “chaos murderer” acquitted in America’s broken criminal justice system.

The only solution, but for those with resistant power still holding up gun sense laws, gun sales have increased and “mass murders” too. And sadly, but for the Rittenhouse doctrine, this writer will no longer delay his concealed weapons training classes.