COMMENTARY: Brush up on your voodoo

Great news! For the millions of U.S. immigrants who really wanted to immigrate to Haiti, but couldn't get in ... Guess what? The country you're living in is about to become Haiti.

This will also come as good news to the GOP's top-dollar donors, whose sole political thought is: HOW DO WE WIN THE BLACK VOTE? (Next goal: Reverse the rotation of the Earth.)

Apparently, it's absolutely humiliating for people who live in 100% white neighborhoods to belong to a party that appeals to white people.

Consequently, for several decades now, the GOP has slobbered over Colin Powell, Alan Keyes, Condoleezza Rice, Allen West, Michael Steele, Herman Cain, Ben Carson, John James, Tim Scott, Candace Owens, Herschel Walker and so on.

I, too, slobbered over some of these fine Black Republicans. But unlike the Masters of the Universe, I noticed, after the first half-dozen or so, that the GOP is never going to win more of the Black vote. (The GOP's donor class is dying of embarrassment right now, horrified that their party appeals to white people, aka "the only swing voters in the country.")

For the last half-century, African Americans have given approximately 90% of their vote to the Democrats. (Hispanics: 70%; Asians: 70%)