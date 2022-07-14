COMMENTARY: Breaking the chains of fear

The media and domestic enemies within government and politics have tried to frighten Americans into submission to the “liberal world order.” Fear is the great enemy of freedom. In celebrating the freedom God has given our nation, we reflect on the threats from those who deceive in order to pursue their own political interests.

A friend and a physician wrote a very heartfelt and well reasoned observation to his health care colleagues saying, “We were taught to be critical thinkers – detectives if you will. We learned to ask questions; to listen to answers; to test; to research; to read; to ponder; to re-read and re-ponder if the information we had gathered did not make sense; to develop hypotheses and then set out to prove or disprove of them.

"During the era of COVID, our profession has, in my opinion, abrogated these skills we have spent our careers cultivating. I’ve spent hours and hours and hours trying to figure out how we got here. I have realized that the answer is fear. Fear of COVID. Fear of death. Fear of non-conformity. Fear of telling the truth. It is my wish – even my prayer – that each of us would shake off these chains of fear and return to those investigative skills that served us so well prior to COVID.”

Over the past two years, millions of American workers, including thousands in the health care sector, have lost jobs to ill-begotten mandates from government, institutions and employers who have bowed to politically based “science.” These brave workers overcame hollow fears that ruled many of our countrymen and women.

Fear of COVID and fear of death: out of 332,403,650 Americans, 1,014,995 have died from COVID, or 0.3% of our population. Fear of non-conformity and fear of telling the truth are two self-centered fears we hope people will out grow. What would you do if faced with telling the truth and losing your job, or conforming to the “truth” the powers-that-be demanded?

America was founded by patriots who valued freedom and truth over security via submission to political power. Our forefathers and mothers rebelled against those who forced a royal religion on subjects of the throne, who silenced dissenters at the point of a gun, and who did not care about the welfare of the masses.

The past two years godless authorities and their useful idiots have used fear like bakers use sugar. Nevertheless we revere God who “has not given us a spirit of timidity (fear), but of power and love and discipline.” We freely stand above fear and threats. “The Lord is the Spirit; and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”

It’s time the domestic enemies among us fear our liberty. We the people will not be cowed by those who violate the Constitution and trample the principles of the Declaration of Independence.

All governing authority in America comes from the people and must be accountable to the people.

Will we shake off the chains of fear the next time authorities declare emergencies and mandates while suspending our rights and freedoms? Domestic enemies in America have cheated “justice for all” and despised our constitutional rights. They have crowned themselves America’s kings and queens. Only love of freedom can break their chains of fear.