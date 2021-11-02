COMMENTARY: Breaking IRA retirement system

In fact, the Biden proposal includes some modest changes in Roth IRA rules for singles with taxable income over $400,000 and married joint filers earning above $450,000. Those people aren’t poor, but they’re hardly mega-millionaires.

Democrat Max Baucus, a senator from Montana from 1978 to 2014, says Washington needs to raise taxes and do it fairly, but even he urges the administration and Congress to leave existing Roth IRAs alone.

“Taxpayers must be able to trust that Congress will honor its promises, especially for those saving for retirement,” Baucus wrote in USA Today.

“America is a place where people want to earn more and more money, and this proposal is part of a pattern that we’ve seen with this administration,” says Williams. “They’re saying that if you’re a company that makes more than $5 million, you’re going to have a higher corporate tax rate. That’s discouraging businesses and business growth. And now their plans to change the IRAs, that’s discouraging investment and savings for the future.”

Williams acknowledges statements from supporters of Biden’s efforts that “this is being done to go after wealthy people,” but he says $5 million is not going to be as much money in 10 to 20 years as it is today.

“The Congress should not be micromanaging people’s investments,” says Williams. “People should be able to have the freedom to invest as much as they want, and to build that investment as high as they possibly can without repercussions from Congress.

Chris Woodward writes about industry and technology for InsideSources.

