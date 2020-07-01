COMMENTARY: Bowman can do better

I had recently spoken with Dawn Strickland of McGregor Company regarding the Harleyville financial reporting format, which I would like to see Bowman adapt. and with that adaption go to Quick Books as the software to use moving forward for the town.

There are many killer features to include bank statement-to-records linking so the software automatically crosschecks and verifies there are no discrepancies. Up to five seats with a Cloud-based storage where McGregor or other auditors could log in remotely and assist the town if needed, along with support from Intuit.

One big plus, I was told that many of Orangeburg County towns use Quick Books, so help from other clerks could be an option if needed.

There would be two major leaps here if we were to install Quick Books. First would be the initial approximately $575 for the first year, which I will pay the town back that amount once installed and operational and I receive my first financial report, water customer report and water and sewer customer report. Once template, I would expect the three reports would require less than 5 minutes to produce.

As to the financial report each month , it could be attached to the Bowman website for everyone to view as a PDF as I want Bowman to be open and transparent with all records.