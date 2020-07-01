COMMENTARY: Bowman can do better

Following is a letter to Bowman Mayor Patsy Rhett:
My son and I recently sat down and talked about his business software he uses of Quick Books. He walked me through the process of different data requests and formatting templates and almost anything one could dream of.
I asked him to produce the addresses from the software just as I asked of our town software.
If the Town of Bowman were using the software quoted below of Quick Books, the request I had of providing the addresses would not be difficult or expensive. It would take, based on my son’s speed, about one minute to convert to an Excel file format and send as an attachment to my email address.
The town financial records which I am asking be provided in a format similar to Harleyville using Peachtree Software could be similarly produced in less than one minute and sent to a PDF file posted on the Bowman website each month or directly to an email address.
With that knowledge I have both seen and had reports produced by numerous people in business and towns, I am not accepting that my request as a council member or the FOIA cannot be met by a reasonable application of a trained employee and modern software such as Quick Books.
I want better for the Town of Bowman and for our citizens.
I had recently spoken with Dawn Strickland of McGregor Company regarding the Harleyville financial reporting format, which I would like to see Bowman adapt. and with that adaption go to Quick Books as the software to use moving forward for the town.
There are many killer features to include bank statement-to-records linking so the software automatically crosschecks and verifies there are no discrepancies. Up to five seats with a Cloud-based storage where McGregor or other auditors could log in remotely and assist the town if needed, along with support from Intuit.
One big plus, I was told that many of Orangeburg County towns use Quick Books, so help from other clerks could be an option if needed.
There would be two major leaps here if we were to install Quick Books. First would be the initial approximately $575 for the first year, which I will pay the town back that amount once installed and operational and I receive my first financial report, water customer report and water and sewer customer report. Once template, I would expect the three reports would require less than 5 minutes to produce.
As to the financial report each month , it could be attached to the Bowman website for everyone to view as a PDF as I want Bowman to be open and transparent with all records.
Second major step I see is data migration, which both McGregor and Intuit can help.
I am available to help with details if you would like me to help with getting our records to be the “BEST” that a town should produce.
Updating the financial reporting of Bowman for me is a passion which I will continue to work for with all of the council as I believe for Bowman to move forward, we must be on what some people describe as the cutting edge or bleeding edge as it can cause some pain, but the gain is worth it.
I look forward to YOU and me continuing to lead Bowman forward to be a Best Town.
Ike Carter is a Bowman Town Council member.
