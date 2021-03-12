COMMENTARY: Border crisis is real

In the meantime, Mayorkas, like Psaki before him, asked people currently in Mexico to wait a while before crossing illegally into the United States. "We are not saying, 'Don't come,'" Mayorkas said. "We are saying, 'Don't come now,' because we will be able to deliver a safe and orderly process to them as quickly as possible."

That statement essentially served as the Biden administration's official welcome announcement to those seeking to enter the United States illegally. Don't do it just now, the administration said, because we're still getting everything ready to receive you into this country.

But they're not waiting. And why should they? Many are being allowed to stay right now. The Washington Examiner's Anna Giaritelli recently reported that the Border Patrol released 350 migrants onto the streets in Yuma, Arizona, over two weeks. From Giaritelli: "Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls [said] the city lacks the resources, manpower and money to help the hundreds of people who, because Border Patrol lacks space and transportation, cannot be held or taken to Phoenix, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement would normally detain families. Instead, the federal government is releasing families directly into his community, putting the town of 96,000 residents in a predicament."

So the crisis is here, whether the Biden administration will admit it or not. And with Mayorkas' message to potential illegal crossers -- please come, just give us a little time to prepare -- the flow is sure to increase.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

