COMMENTARY: Blue Georgia, not so fast

Uncontested elections are not new. Georgia has been consistently in the top six states with the highest percentage of uncontested seats. Gerrymandering by the Republican Party over the last 20 years has largely defined their success. Race, gerrymandering and political inelasticity have carved out the makeup of the state political power, if not in concrete, certainly in a highly immovable position.

Race. Georgia’s state legislative website provides pictures of the 180 House legislators and 56 Senate legislators. They tell the racial story. Roughly 100% of the Republicans are white while roughly 100% of Democrats are Black. It would be nice to say race does not play a role in Georgia, but that is certainly the elephant in the room, no matter what the Southern electorate might say.

Elasticity. In the political world, elasticity refers to the willingness of voters to move beyond party affiliation. Georgia voters have little elasticity. According to the 538 website, Georgia ranked second to last in poor elasticity, exceeded only by Alabama. This essentially means Georgia voters are stubbornly loyal to their affiliated parties, regardless of external variables.