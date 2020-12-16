COMMENTARY: ‘Blue Collar Joe’ and unions

He would end the alleged misclassification of gig economy workers as contractors rather than regular employees who get overtime and unemployment.

This was more radical than Trump’s jobs agenda, which focused on pushing aggressive trade policies with economic rivals like China and allies like Canada and Mexico, expanding apprenticeship programs, and trying to balance public health safety needs of the COVID-19 crisis without shutting the economy down completely.

Yet Trump still chalked up a win among Pennsylvania union households.

Maybe Biden’s agenda just wasn’t that appealing to union workers because he focused on pleasing union bosses. After all, stripping right to work laws from other states is not going to make a significant difference for Pennsylvanians.

In fact, some Keystone State union members may want a version of the law themselves. Maybe they feel their union isn’t doing its job or they’re irked that they never had a say about whether they wanted one in the first place.

A higher minimum wage will help some people, but if your union’s any good at collective bargaining, your wage should already be well-above the minimum. A bigger help for everyone would be to have policies that raise wages overall.