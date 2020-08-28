COMMENTARY: Blaming Trump for COVID-19

What was Trump doing while the LEFT media was downplaying COVID and the Congress was impeaching him? Consider the timeline. China reported more than 40 coronavirus infections to the World Health Organization on Dec. 31, 2019. CDC Director Robert Redfield sent an email to Chinese CDC offering to send scientists to help. After receiving no response, he sent another email two days later. On Jan. 6, CDC issued a travel health advisory for Wuhan, China, and 11 days later began public health entry screening in airports in San Francisco, New York (JFK) and Los Angeles where travelers from Wuhan had entered.

The first American coronavirus case was identified in the state of Washington Jan. 21. Trump offered to send experts to China, and CDC warned Americans not to travel to China. Trump announced formation of his Coronavirus Task Force led by Vice President Pence on Jan. 29. Two days later Trump declared COVID a public health emergency and banned entry to travelers who had been in China 14 days prior to entering America.

Democrats and their lapdog media pummeled Trump into March for the travel ban, calling him xenophobic. Nevertheless, Trump continued banning travel from nations where the virus was spreading. And, March 16, Trump announced the now-familiar guidelines to slow the spread of the virus, i.e. washing hands, social distancing, etc.