COMMENTARY: Blaming Trump for COVID-19

We all remember the first couple of months of 2020, right? You know, when President Donald Trump was mishandling the COVID-19 crisis? I’ve been reading Sean Hannity’s book, “Live Free or Die.” He cites these headlines:
“Why we should be skeptical of the Chinese coronavirus quarantine.” — Washington Post, Jan. 24
“Don’t worry about the coronavirus. Worry about the flu.” — BuzzFeed, Jan. 29
“Is this going to be a deadly pandemic? No.” — Vox (now-deleted tweet), Jan. 29
“Get a grippe, America. The flu is a much bigger threat than coronavirus, for now.” — Washington Post, Feb. 1
“Who Says It’s Not Safe to Travel to China?” — New York Times, Feb. 5
“Coronavirus, with zero American fatalities, is dominating headlines, while the flu is the real threat.” — Daily Beast, Feb. 7, 2020
Consider this from CBS: “Coronavirus is not going to cause a major issue in the United States.” — Dr. David Agus, CBS This Morning Saturday, Feb. 8
Or, this from CNN: “The risk [of coronavirus in America] is low. The risk, however, for the flu is through the roof.” — Dr. Jennifer Caudle, CNN Newsroom, Feb. 15
“So if you’re freaked out at all about the coronavirus, you should be more concerned about the flu.” — Anderson Cooper, CNN, March 4
What was Trump doing while the LEFT media was downplaying COVID and the Congress was impeaching him? Consider the timeline. China reported more than 40 coronavirus infections to the World Health Organization on Dec. 31, 2019. CDC Director Robert Redfield sent an email to Chinese CDC offering to send scientists to help. After receiving no response, he sent another email two days later. On Jan. 6, CDC issued a travel health advisory for Wuhan, China, and 11 days later began public health entry screening in airports in San Francisco, New York (JFK) and Los Angeles where travelers from Wuhan had entered.
The first American coronavirus case was identified in the state of Washington Jan. 21. Trump offered to send experts to China, and CDC warned Americans not to travel to China. Trump announced formation of his Coronavirus Task Force led by Vice President Pence on Jan. 29. Two days later Trump declared COVID a public health emergency and banned entry to travelers who had been in China 14 days prior to entering America.
Democrats and their lapdog media pummeled Trump into March for the travel ban, calling him xenophobic. Nevertheless, Trump continued banning travel from nations where the virus was spreading. And, March 16, Trump announced the now-familiar guidelines to slow the spread of the virus, i.e. washing hands, social distancing, etc.
In the face of withering opposition from Democrats and media to every move he made to stem the spread of the virus, Trump persevered and followed advice of the task force, particularly advice from health experts.
The Democratic National Committee a week ago spent four days trashing Trump for his handling of the coronavirus. Trump was featured much more than Democrat nominee Joe Biden. It was reminiscent of Speaker Pelosi’s comment about Obamacare: “But we have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it, away from the fog of the controversy.” The theme of the Democrat convention appeared to be ‘we have to elect Biden president so that you can find out what he believes and stands for.”
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.