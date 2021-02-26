COMMENTARY: Blacks can trust vaccine

As an African American nurse anesthetist, I check all the boxes as someone qualified to deliver an urgent message to South Carolina’s Black community about the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
I understand the hesitation of many African Americans to trust the vaccine, especially the elderly, because of this country’s history with medical studies conducted on Black people without permission. The Tuskegee Study, for example, still sends shivers down the spines of many African Americans, and for good reason.
But as a master’s prepared Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) with 13 years of experience, I encourage anyone who has doubts and fears about the COVID-19 vaccine to trust the science and trust the scientists who have made the vaccine possible. In fact, one of the leading researchers for the National Institutes of Health in the development of the vaccine has been Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, an African American. Other researchers of color are involved as well.
It is important to know that the science of the COVID-19 vaccination began years ago. Many years of studying coronavirus diseases allowed these scientists to move much faster than normal — the vaccine did not just pop out of thin air despite what some may think.
How much do I trust the vaccine myself? Enough to get vaccinated as soon as I could. My role as a CRNA puts me in contact with COVID-19 patients on a regular basis in the OR, sometimes unknowingly. I intubate patients and manage their airways — you can’t be any more on the front lines of the pandemic than that. Even though every day when I’m at work I wear full personal protective equipment (PPE), it still would have been foolish of me not to get vaccinated. It’s the single best way I know of to protect myself as well as my loved ones.
If we are going to beat this virus and get on with our lives, we need as many people, of all colors, to get vaccinated.
People often ask me, “Did the vaccine hurt; did it make you sick?” It didn’t hurt any more than any other vaccine I’ve received, and I didn’t get sick, although some people report having mild symptoms, usually for less than a few days. It’s important to understand that those symptoms don’t mean you are “sick”; they mean the vaccine is working in your system.
Another factor that qualifies me to deliver this message is my family. I have five children ranging in age from 7 to 21, and I guarantee you that each and every one of them will receive the vaccine when it’s their turn. I am also very close with the older people in my family, especially my aunt who is in her 80s. She is emblematic of other African American seniors who are concerned about receiving the vaccine. It took some convincing, but my aunt has received her first dose and is awaiting her second. It helps when the younger generation in an African American family informs and encourages their elders in a dire situation like this current health care crisis.
My message to all my South Carolina neighbors, especially those in the African American community, is this: The spread of the virus appears to be slowing, but we are not out of the woods yet. So to protect yourself and your loved ones, do your part for the greater good, and hasten our return to more normal times when we can once again gather and hug and celebrate life, please don’t hesitate to get the vaccine when your number is called. It will be one of the wisest moves you will ever make.
Meshia Robinson, CRNA, is resident of Blythewood. She works for Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital in Columbia.