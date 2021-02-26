COMMENTARY: Blacks can trust vaccine

If we are going to beat this virus and get on with our lives, we need as many people, of all colors, to get vaccinated.

People often ask me, “Did the vaccine hurt; did it make you sick?” It didn’t hurt any more than any other vaccine I’ve received, and I didn’t get sick, although some people report having mild symptoms, usually for less than a few days. It’s important to understand that those symptoms don’t mean you are “sick”; they mean the vaccine is working in your system.

Another factor that qualifies me to deliver this message is my family. I have five children ranging in age from 7 to 21, and I guarantee you that each and every one of them will receive the vaccine when it’s their turn. I am also very close with the older people in my family, especially my aunt who is in her 80s. She is emblematic of other African American seniors who are concerned about receiving the vaccine. It took some convincing, but my aunt has received her first dose and is awaiting her second. It helps when the younger generation in an African American family informs and encourages their elders in a dire situation like this current health care crisis.

My message to all my South Carolina neighbors, especially those in the African American community, is this: The spread of the virus appears to be slowing, but we are not out of the woods yet. So to protect yourself and your loved ones, do your part for the greater good, and hasten our return to more normal times when we can once again gather and hug and celebrate life, please don’t hesitate to get the vaccine when your number is called. It will be one of the wisest moves you will ever make.

Meshia Robinson, CRNA, is resident of Blythewood. She works for Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital in Columbia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0