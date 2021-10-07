COMMENTARY: Big change by Amazon?

In a fair and honest marketplace, exchanges are voluntary on both sides. Yet policies set by Amazon are not fair, not reflective of a competitive environment, and squarely put the balance of power in Amazon’s hands, at the expense of sellers. All of this begs the question: Would you willingly work with Amazon given their terms of service as a seller?

Take, for starters, the way Amazon changed how it awards sales. Previously, if three sellers all listed the same exact item at the precise published price point, they would have performed about even in terms of sales. Beginning in July 2020, Amazon changed how sales were rewarded. Larger sellers, as a general rule, tend to get the vast majority of sales now. Smaller sellers have to cut prices to get sales. In many cases, there are minimum advertised prices. So if Amazon does not share sales, some sellers will simply be cut out of the business.

Amazon likes the massive benefits of more than half of its inventory being owned by its sellers. It allows them a huge offering advantage over its competition, maintaining control without assuming any of the liability.