COMMENTARY: Big barrier to ‘normal’

Along with the 60% who don’t believe the vaccine is safe and the 40 percent who don’t think it’ll work, additional responses included (Respondents could choose more than one answer):

• 32% said, “I believe that with the new variants of COVID-19, the vaccines are less effective.”

• 25% said, “I believe that the pandemic is blown out of proportion.”

• 14% said, “I believe that I am at low risk to contract COVID.”

• 13% said, “I believe that if I get sick, it’s no big deal.”

• 12% said, “I’m put off by needles.”

Throughout the 18 waves of the Barometer, we continue to see a significant division of opinion across the American population. Continuing hesitance regarding COVID-19 vaccinations is just another illustration of the challenge we face in getting back to normal. Getting half the country to take the vaccine will be the easy part. The hard part will be getting three-quarters or more to do so.