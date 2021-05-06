COMMENTARY: Biden's long losing streak

In 1974, he told a reporter, “when it comes to issues like abortion … I’m about as liberal as your grandmother.” In 1981, he voted for a constitutional amendment allowing states to overturn Roe v. Wade, and then voted against it the following year. To confuse matters further, he repeatedly voted for the Hyde Amendment to ban federal spending on abortion. Now, his administration is “committed to codifying Roe v. Wade and appointing judges who respect foundational precedents like Roe.” Go figure.

Joe Biden is no different when it comes to defense. In 1993, then-Sen. Biden voted for “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” before he called to repeal it. In 2002, he voted for the war in Iraq before throwing himself (and America’s veterans) under the bus in 2019 by describing his vote as “bad judgment” on the campaign trail.

Why do those on the left continue to believe their captain won’t abandon ship as soon as a political adviser (I’m looking at you, Madam Vice President) tells him it’s on fire?

Joe Biden is not the leader of the Democratic Party, he’s the windsock of the party. When the prevailing political winds shift, he adjusts his sails to catch them — regardless of where it may take his crew. Despite promising swing voters that he would govern as a moderate, Biden has been pandering to the left since 1973. He is governing as a radical and should be treated accordingly.

Stefani Buhajla is the communications director at the Foundation for Government Accountability. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

