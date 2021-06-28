COMMENTARY: Biden too compromised

After becoming president, Biden stood by again, cooperating with China instead of confronting the obvious threat, and he proudly boasted about it. In his own words: “I’ve spent more time with President Xi [Jinping] of China than any world leader has — for 24 hours of private meetings with him with just an interpreter, 17,000 miles traveling with him in China and here.”

Then there’s the president’s son, Hunter, and the president’s brothers, whose ties to the Chinese call into question the entire Biden administration’s objectivity.

According to the Senate Finance and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committees, “Hunter Biden’s and his family’s financial transactions with Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh, and Chinese nationals raise criminal concerns and extortion threats.” Hunter reportedly maintained “business associations with Ye Jianming, Gongwen Dong, and other Chinese nationals linked to the Communist government and People’s Liberation Army,” resulting in “millions of dollars in questionable transactions.”