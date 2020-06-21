COMMENTARY: Biden should pick Haley or Rice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden says he wants to unite our divided country. Here’s an idea on how to do it. Select a Republican to be his running mate. Ridiculous you say? Here me out.

Several months ago Biden declared that he would choose a woman to be his running mate. That’s a popular idea with many people of both parties. There has never been a female vice president and only two women (Geraldine Ferraro and Sarah Palin) have been vice-presidential nominees. Some have argued he should further restrict his choice to a woman of color. That, too, is a popular idea with many voters.

Putting aside that a man who has stood for equality his entire career has excluded half the population from consideration for the second highest office in the country, and putting aside the strange custom in our democracy of deferring the selection of the vice-presidential nominee to the nominee for president, the choice Biden makes has important implications for the country.