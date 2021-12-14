COMMENTARY: Biden, SCSU: Big Forward Deal

Joe Biden will make history at South Carolina State University as commencement convocation speaker on Friday, Dec. 17, in Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, named for the three killed on Feb. 8, 1968, in the fight for civil rights.

This scribe was fortunate to serve on the SCSU logistics team when another resident from America’s White House delivered the 95th Annual Commencement Convocation address. The late first lady Barbara Pierce Bush delivered the address on May 12, 1991, at Oliver Cromwell Dawson Bulldog Stadium.

Now, Joseph Robinette Biden, 46th president, will be the first-ever POTUS creating storied history in the annals of South Carolina State University and Orangeburg.

James E. Clyburn was slated to speak at the spring 2021 SCSU commencement, though he just spoke virtually on May 7, 2020. Serendipitously, President Biden will be his speaker and U.S. House majority whip, James Enos Clyburn, D-S.C., a Sumter native, will have his bachelor’s degree in history earned in December 1961 conferred ceremoniously.

Clyburn, without doubt, will consider Friday’s commencement one of “Blessed Experiences.” This scribe uses a certain commentary license here to suggest it is eponymous. Surely, Clyburn is thinking as Thomas Carlyle wrote, “Blessed is he who has found his work; let him ask for no other blessedness.” What a gift it would be if all the graduates received in addition to their degrees a copy of “Blessed Experiences: Genuinely Southern, Proudly Black” that this scribe recommends for those who loves stories of triumph.

The larger picture is Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and others in his administration who are touring America with a success agenda and deliverables, even though the Biden-Harris successes are not recognized in the conservatively owned media, print and TV.

Recently, columnist Dana Milbank wrote an op-ed, “The media treats Biden as badly as – or worse than – Trump. Here’s proof (Dec 3, The Washington Post).” Milbank used “Forge.ai, a data analytic unit of information company Fiscal Note” because “artificial intelligence can now measure the negativity with precision.” A must read.

Here is where educators teach students about bias in media. The Associated Press could hire new copy editors. On Feb. 2, 2018, the AP headline was “U.S. EMPLOYERS ADDED A ROBUST 200,000 JOBS IN JANUARY,” under former President Donald Trump. On Dec. 3, 2021, the AP headline was “US EMPLOYERS ADDED A SLUGGISH 210,000 JOBS IN NOVEMBER,” under Biden. This is obviously not objective, but intellectually dishonest and contrived.

Let us just use the facts of the American Rescue Plan, which Biden signed into law on March 11, 2021. The $1.9 trillion package made it “one of the largest economic rescue plans in U.S. History.” TFG $1.9 trillion law benefited billionaires, millionaires and corporate CEOs mostly. Not much in it for American people.

Too, Americans now finally have “Infrastructure Week.” Biden signed the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law on Nov. 15. Here is some of what we are not loudly hearing:

• $157B – Roads, Bridges, and Public Transportation

• $66B – Railways

• $65B – Broadband Internet

• $65B – Electrical Grid

• $55B – Drinking Water

• $50B – Water Storage and Environment

• $42B – Airports and Ports

• $21B – Environmental Remediation

Yes, there is a predictable inflation at 6.8% as both Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, and former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich concur, but both experts indicate inflation is “temporary” and so is the “supply block.” They both note “corporate giants are raising prices even as they rake in record profits.” While these giants enjoy bonus checks and stock buybacks to enrichen their pockets, their power goes unchecked.

Even more historic because of the investment in America, the unemployment rate is the lowest in 52 years (since 1969). A record 5,583,000 jobs have been added in nine months, more than any president from GHW Bush, Clinton, GW Bush, Obama, Trump to Biden. Now, if a certain TFG party would take its “medicine” – COVID vaccines and boosters -- just imagine what could happen. That is the clincher; it is not good for the Republican politics when Democrats deliver and deliver America out of Republican messes. Republicans will not even clean up their own messes.

Yes, Biden coming to SCSU is a Big Forward Deal. Interim President Alexander Conyers in a T&D article puts forward, “President: S.C. State ‘can’t go backwards’: officials focusing on enrollment, other priorities (Dionne Gleaton, Dec. 5, 2021).” SCSU during this “Transformative Season of Change” must focus on four areas: stature, image, reputation and value. This historic moment in time opens a prospective about land-grant colleges established in the Second Morrill Act of 1890, and an SCSU that will be viewed nationwide. Forward South Carolina State University, not backwards as Conyers decries! Forward America!

More importantly, the Biden-Harris administration has set America on a path forward. The indisputable truth is evidenced in the facts, not opinions. For Biden, America, and SCSU, this is a BFD. Well played!

Terrence Cummings, a native of Orangeburg, is a freelance writer who formerly contributed to the T&D editorial pages. He can be reached at terrencemcummings@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0