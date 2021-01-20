COMMENTARY: Biden’s perilous path

If you thought 2020 was a surprising year, 2021 will give it a run for its money.

As President-elect Joe Biden enters the White House with narrow control in both legislative chambers, his entire legislative agenda hinges on how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can balance differences between moderate and progressive Democrats and how incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer can keep his Democratic caucus unified while appealing to moderate Republicans.

Given the minuscule margin of error, Biden must choose policies that advance his campaign promise of “Build Back Better” wisely in order garner bipartisan Senate support, appeal to House progressives, and line up more wins for the 2022 midterms.

Here are four priorities for 2021 that will likely gain the most bipartisan consensus and least Democratic drama:

• Impeachment: Impeaching the same president twice is unprecedented. But the Democrats have issued articles of impeachment — in line with what most Americans support. According to the latest polls, 56% of the public hold President Donald Trump responsible for the insurrection on the Capitol. Fifty-two percent say Trump should be removed from office.