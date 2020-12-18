COMMENTARY: Biden’s danger with China

The Chinese game is to give the Americans the false impression that they might actually rein in North Korean leader Kim Jong-un if the Americans relented on their campaign to reduce the enormous trade surplus from which China reaps multi-billions of dollars from the U.S.

Chances of getting the Chinese really to act effectively in curbing the deficit are not good. Biden will find the challenge of dealing with China on trade as difficult as it was for Trump.

Biden will have to get much tougher if he thinks he can draw China down to much safer levels while complaining about a massive program for stealing industrial secrets and spreading propaganda everywhere from college campuses to the mass media.

As a taste of the depth of the problems, look at these comments by Terry Branstad, former U.S. ambassador to China, in a commentary submitted to the People’s Daily, the paper of the Chinese Communist Party, which refused to publish it.

Among the serious charges levelled by Branstad in his commentary was that Chinese firms buy huge shares in American industries not to profit from their investments but to uncover industrial secrets and take them back to China.