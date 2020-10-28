COMMENTARY: Biden politics, Trump produces

Is there corruption in Washington? Is there corruption in both parties in Washington? Are career politicians among the most corrupt people in Washington? Does politics breed corruption? Do career politicians stick together and cover for the system?

Every four years Americans come to a political fork in the road. Usually we have to choose between two career politicians for president. In the past 30 years many of us have had to vote against the more corrupt politician. That’s why Hillary Clinton lost in 2016.

This year Americans will have to choose between career politician Joe Biden and Donald Trump, who is not a politician much less a career politician. That’s why Donald Trump won in 2016. He doesn’t act like a politician, he doesn’t talk like a politician, and he doesn’t set or execute policies like a politician. Career politicians and bureaucrats that rule their little kingdoms don't like Trump, and they have all been part of the resistance movement from day one.