COMMENTARY: Biden is mentally unfit

Joe Biden is nowhere to be seen. From refusing to hold campaign rallies to ducking media interviews, the Biden campaign is the quietest — and least consequential — in recent history.

On the bright side, the former vice president avoids gaffes by staying behind closed doors — far from the eyes of everyday Americans. According to the New York Times, “Mr. Biden has held few events and therefore committed few missteps.” He has “largely stuck to script,” protecting his campaign from a “penchant for gaffes.”

That’s quite the endorsement from the Times. Of course, Biden’s pre-pandemic politicking confirmed that his “penchant for gaffes” is the most laughable it has ever been. This is a man who has butchered the Declaration of Independence, confused his wife and sister, and vowed to beat himself during the same election cycle. Biden’s missteps even have a name: The “gaffe machine,” which is reportedly worrying Democrats on a daily basis.

But Biden gaffes are unlike any others. They point to a deeper and darker truth: Biden is mentally unfit for our nation’s highest office. Whether he is suffering from dementia or simply losing his oral skills with age, watching a five-minute clip of Biden is enough to realize that this Democratic presidential candidate is way, way past his prime (if there ever was one).