COMMENTARY: Biden coming after your AC

For manufacturers, the current systems designed to use R-410A are the lowest cost option on the market, thus several brands would be happy to see them outlawed in favor of pricier models using heavily hyped new “green” refrigerants. In addition, some of the new refrigerants are classified as mildly flammable, which might give some consumers reason to avoid making the switch – unless they have no choice.

Thus, repairing an existing air-conditioning system or buying a new one is likely to get more expensive. It is hard to predict how much so, but the added costs could easily reach into the hundreds of dollars per household.

Is it all worth it? Much is made of HFCs’ high global warming potential. Former secretary of state and current climate envoy John Kerry described HFCs as “thousands of times more potent, for example, than CO2.” While true – for instance, each molecule of R-410A that leaks out of equipment and into the air is 2,088 times more potent than a molecule of CO2 – it is also true that HFCs are around a million times less common in the atmosphere than CO2. Overall, EPA has estimated the contribution of HFCs at no more than 3 percent of current warming. But don’t expect the Biden team to emphasize this underwhelming number during the rulemaking process.