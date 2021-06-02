COMMENTARY: Beyond wildest expectations

Less than a year after the pandemic began, Americans had access to three highly effective vaccines that are paving the way forward and away from COVID-19, and that number could soon rise, as the FDA considers promising candidates from AstraZeneca and Novavax.

The groundbreaking pace of COVID-19 vaccine development exceeds most health experts' wildest dreams. Last July, Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted that the first Americans would have access to a vaccine in summer 2021. Just four months later, he received his first dose on live television.

I couldn't be happier to have been proven wrong, and one group in particular deserves a significant portion of the credit -- the biopharmaceutical industry. The industry -- and the research scientists it employs -- defied all expectations thanks to a robust ecosystem that incentivizes innovation.

For any new vaccine, it used to take years -- sometimes decades -- to go from initial research to FDA approval. Researchers began investigating both influenza and polio in the 1930s, but it wasn't until 1945 and 1953, respectively, that the first vaccine for each was approved. In fact, the fastest vaccine development, prior to COVID-19, was for the mumps, which took four years and reached patients in 1967.