COMMENTARY: Beyond 'enough is enough'

Yet again in America we are faced with a horrific tragedy involving guns. The latest being an incident that took the lives of our babies, one if not the most vulnerable populations in this nation.

I can imagine the hurt that these parents are going through, not only in Texas but South Carolina as well.

As we do on so many occasions unconsciously in memory of the victims, we lower flags on county, state and federal buildings and vow to take matters to task. Our legislators, including myself, will pause in our respected chambers, paying respect also to those who are victims, and to loved ones who are left to deal with the void left behind from the death of their loved ones.

Needless to say family members are left with many questions, with the main one being WHY? As we contemplate legislation to address gun violence, our communities are under siege by those who have no regard for human life.

Needless to say not all the individuals who commit crimes with guns are mentally deranged. There are simply those who care to prove to whomever, or to whatever group, they fear no man. As we look for solutions, there’s not an injection, nor a pill, we can take to bring us from under this cloud of upheaval.

We must not just say we are going to take our communities back, and return to our homes thinking all is better now because I said that’s what we are going to do. True there are many components that must come together so that whatever solution is derived, it will be positive, long-lasting and sustainable. Much can be said about the lack of parental responsibilities by those who are of this generation as it relates to child rearing.

But that is not the major cause of societal ills. Our churches, which have over the decades been a strategic reliable partner, must once again stand at the forefront of promoting positive change. Churches, in no disrespect, can no longer allow our communities to go to HELL because we fear retaliation from our government.

My legislative colleagues in Washington and Columbia, we can’t continue to allow the manufacturing of assault rifles and handguns that can fire multiple rounds as a means of protecting ourselves. I ask the question: Are we under attack by some army as to our need to have such armor? I would say not.

In my community of Bowman in the last 24 months, we had five murders from gun violence, and multiple other gun-associated crimes. So the problem is not only played out in our large cities and metropolitan areas but in all our communities.

It’s ironic that in a recent survey, a vast majority of Americans favor some measure of gun control. Guns related as a percentage of all homicides 79% in the USA, 37% in Canada and 13% in Australia. Firearms overtook automobile accidents as the leading cause of death of children. The big question today: Are there any safe havens for our children, for that matter any of us?

Some additional study data reveal:

Support preventing people with mental illness from buying guns:

Democrats, 90%

Republicans, 85%

Overall, 87%

Support background checks for buying guns at a gun show and private sales:

Democrats, 92%

Republicans, 70%

Overall, 81%

Support creating a federal gun database to track gun sales:

Democrats, 86%

Republicans, 43%

Overall, 66%

Support banning assault-style weapons:

Democrats, 83%

Republicans, 37%

Overall, 63%

Support Red Flag laws:

Democrats, 92%

Republicans, 65%

Overall, 74%

My fellow legislators, I do think now is the time to put our philosophical differences to the side, stop the rhetoric and give the American people what they want. The survey data overwhelmingly state their positions.

So I appeal to all to not just say "enough is enough" without actions that demonstrate we are sincere in our efforts to curtail gun violence. Those of us who are of faith must seek divine guidance to deliver us from these atrocities, and learn to love ye one another.

Sen. Vernon Stephens, a Democrat, represents Senate District 39, which includes portions of Berkeley, Calhoun, Colleton, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties.

