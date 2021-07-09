COMMENTARY: Being right about filibuster

Members of both parties have defended the filibuster over the years in the face of attempts to weaken or eliminate it. Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democrat leader in the Senate, added his voice in 2005, at a time when some Republicans were promoting the “nuclear option,” a procedural maneuver that would have eliminated the filibuster.

Schumer took the floor of the Senate to implore his colleagues to consider the damage of such a move. “We are on the precipice of a crisis. A constitutional crisis. The checks and balances which have been at the core of this republic are about to be evaporated by the nuclear option. The checks and balances which say that if you get 51 percent of the vote, you don’t get your way 100 percent of the time.”

Manchin also reminded his colleagues of their more recent defense of the filibuster. In a recent op-ed, Machin wrote, “In 2017 when Republicans held control of the White House and Congress, President Donald Trump was publicly urging Senate Republicans to eliminate the filibuster. Then, it was Senate Democrats who were proudly defending the filibuster. Thirty-three Senate Democrats penned a letter to Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., warning of the perils of eliminating the filibuster.”