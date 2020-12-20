COMMENTARY: Beauty that is free

No matter when you take time to gaze at the sky, whether it is at sunrise or sunset or just mid-morning or afternoon, you will never see the same sky twice. Even the shades of blue vary, and I love every configuration.

I remember once, when my mother was almost 100 years old, I took her to ride one day in October. She said to me, “I always heard the skies are bluest in October.” While I had never heard that, it was especially blue that day.

We used to have a hammock, and I always found it peaceful to lie in it and look at the sky through the trees. Travel as far as you like -- cities and countries might vary, but the sky is constant. That is sort of an anchor for me.

In just one month this year, I went outside to see the Harvest Moon (always the full moon closest to the beginning of fall), a sighting of Mars, the alignment of Jupiter and Saturn with the moon, and finally, on Halloween night, the Blue Moon. I thought I was not going to be able to see the last one, because the sky was overcast. About 9 p.m., I decided to go outside one more time to see if it had peeped through. Sure enough, there it was in the midst of a circle of white wispy clouds which framed it beautifully. And, if you missed it, it’s not really blue. It’s really more pale white/gray.