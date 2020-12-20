COMMENTARY: Beauty that is free

I have always said that the sky is one of the most beautiful things in the world. I know there are a lot of other beautiful things too, but the sky is always there! No matter if COVID-19 dims our outlook, even when clouds block out the color and the sunshine, they will be back soon. Truthfully, I totally realized that when I took my first plane flight. After we got above the cloud layer, there it was -- sunshine and blue skies.
I’ve always been fascinated about what takes place in that part of the universe. When we are “down in the dumps” (that’s the term older people used for being sad), it’s a good time to reflect on something beautiful and permanent.
I know all of you can remember the total eclipse on Aug. 26, 2017. People from many areas drove to spots in our state, and in particular our county, to be able to witness the full effect of it.
As Charlie and I sat in our backyard, with the special glasses everyone was told to wear, we got excited as the daylight began to dim in the middle of the day. There was no traffic going by. There was a feeling of reverence.
At the time when the sun was completely blocked, something totally unexpected happened. We heard a LOUD sound of people cheering. We had seen no one. It was if that also came from the heavens.
So we got in our car to find where these voices came from. Unknown to us, quite a number of people had pulled off at an exit of I-95 near us and parked there in order to have a good view. And they shared their excitement so loudly as the semi-darkness came that we could hear it from where we were. We learned later that a large group of people from other areas had also gathered at our church to see it from that vantage point.
No matter when you take time to gaze at the sky, whether it is at sunrise or sunset or just mid-morning or afternoon, you will never see the same sky twice. Even the shades of blue vary, and I love every configuration.
I remember once, when my mother was almost 100 years old, I took her to ride one day in October. She said to me, “I always heard the skies are bluest in October.” While I had never heard that, it was especially blue that day.
We used to have a hammock, and I always found it peaceful to lie in it and look at the sky through the trees. Travel as far as you like -- cities and countries might vary, but the sky is constant. That is sort of an anchor for me.
In just one month this year, I went outside to see the Harvest Moon (always the full moon closest to the beginning of fall), a sighting of Mars, the alignment of Jupiter and Saturn with the moon, and finally, on Halloween night, the Blue Moon. I thought I was not going to be able to see the last one, because the sky was overcast. About 9 p.m., I decided to go outside one more time to see if it had peeped through. Sure enough, there it was in the midst of a circle of white wispy clouds which framed it beautifully. And, if you missed it, it’s not really blue. It’s really more pale white/gray.
The name “Blue Moon” just signifies that it is the second full moon in one month. Because the last one of those to fall on Halloween was 76 years ago, I thought I’d better try to look at this one -- or I’d miss my chance!! I just count each of those things as evidence of the magnificence of the space that encircles the earth. And we have also taken the opportunity to walk outside to view the International Space Station three times as it orbits our planet. We are thankful that the weathermen on various television stations alert viewers when these things are visible in our area.
As I mention space, I remember the summer we just happened to be in Florida at the very time the launch of Apollo 15 was to take place. While vacationing with our sons, we went to Cape Kennedy (as it was called at the time) for a tour. Our bus driver asked how many were staying for the launch the following day. A number of hands went up, and the driver gave the rest of us a lecture about how he could not believe anyone would be within one day of seeing that and not make an effort to do so.
Though we had planned to leave for home the next morning, we took his advice. We were able to extend our stay in the hotel in Daytona Beach for an extra night. About 4 a.m., we packed our station wagon with our belongings and our three sons, and we headed back to the Cape. We were there well before the launch, which was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Our early arrival gave us a view of the spacecraft while the skies were still dark. It was illuminated by thousands of lights.
As daylight came, you could feel the excitement of all those who were there -- waiting for the countdown. Everything went perfectly, and it went off right on time. That was an unforgettable sight. The area was packed with people who had come to witness this, and we were so glad we made the decision to do that too.
I especially treasure the memory of one nighttime sky in a December about 25 years ago. It was just a few days before Christmas, and some of our grandchildren were with us. One evening, we took them to visit an aunt. The sky was full of stars, and some seemed to be especially large and bright that night. On the way home, our granddaughter who was about 5 years old then, turned to me and said, “Gram, that star must think I’m Jesus.”
Puzzled, I asked why she thought that, and she said, “It’s following me everywhere I go.” A perfect Christmas memory.
The rest of that memory is a little embarrassing. She then asked me to sing “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.” And before I got very far, she brought me back to reality by saying, “Gram, I think your voice is worn out.” So ... we just enjoyed the star following our car in silence for the rest of the way home.
I hope you enjoy some peace as you look to the sky ... daytime or nighttime. It’s a wonderful reminder of the beauty in our lives, even in the midst of a pandemic. And, it’s free!
Harriet L. Hutto of Providence is a periodic contributor to The Times and Democrat.
