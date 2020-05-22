COMMENTARY: Beauty in the junkyard

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One man’s junk is another man’s treasure. It’s true. We live in a throwaway society and junkyard junkies seek bargains. Making use of discards is frugal. My late Uncle Joe found many a use for things others sold for scrap. Dad liked junkyards too. Mom said he usually came back with more stuff than he threw away.

As for me, I find emotions and a strange beauty live in junkyards. I visited one knowing I’d see opportunities for unique photos among the hodgepodge of implements, appliances, scrap metal, and recyclable items. A burnt-out car … was I witnessing someone’s fiery tomb? Then just like that a sight raised my spirits, a bicycle built for two. Standing among daisy-like flowers it brought to mind that little ditty, “Daisy, Daisy give me your answer do. I’m half crazy all for the love of you. It won’t be a stylish marriage, I can’t afford a carriage. But you’ll look sweet, upon the seat, of a bicycle made for two.”

Other disposed items caught my eye. As I looked over the wreckage I got a feeling I was looking at my future. Attrition takes its toll. Wear and tear, neglect, abuse, and changing times lay waste to stuff just as attrition and time do us in.