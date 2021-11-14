COMMENTARY: 'Bamberg County can't afford this'

Your recently published article covering Bamberg County’s debt is misleading.
First and foremost, Bamberg County Council is not “hoping to lessen the tax burden for its citizens, some of whom are still expressing concerns about already high taxes.” If they were truly concerned about outrageously high taxes (Bamberg County has the highest tax rate in the state, with only 13,311 citizens, according to the 2020 census), they would have not approved this.
Refinancing the $13.8 million debt for a lower interest rate is a good thing. Extending terms isn’t a bad idea because that will lower payments to a more manageable figure. Adding $7 million to the already high loan is unthinkable. Now is not the time to undertake construction with the high cost of building materials.
According to the figures presented by Parker Poe, who is the brainchild behind this fiasco, the millage to finance this loan for the next 30 years will gradually increase to 29 mills by 2039 and before the loan is finished the millage just to cover this obligation will be 34 mils.
After being questioned, Parker Poe touted that the millage increase would allow the mill levy to stabilize and the county’s borrowing capacity would improve from $200,000 to about $1 million. It doesn’t matter what the borrowing capacity is if the county cannot make payments. With this loan, the council has effectively removed the ability to borrow for anything else that may come up, regardless of the legitimacy of the issue.
According to Parker Poe’s spokesperson, council should trust their advice and approve the proposed plan. Well, Parker Poe is in Columbia where taxes aren’t as high and there is industry to help absorb the cost. And just to make matters worse, this $20 million being “refinanced” is in addition to the $27.5 million annual operating budget for 2021-22.
Also, to be considered, although out of the control of the county council, is what changes to taxes the school consolidation will bring. Bamberg School District 1 is currently receiving over half of the tax revenue of the citizens that live in their district. The loan for the primary school should be toward the end of its life but District 2 has just built a $39 million complex and none of that obligation has hit their tax notices yet. And when it does, because of the consolidation, it will also extend the indebtedness of District 1. We have no way of knowing in what part of the stratosphere those taxes will land, but both districts will be paying a large loan for a long time.
Don’t think this tax hike that has been approved by your council representative will ever go down. County Administrator Joey Preston has made the statement that taxes never go down but another way to spend that money will be found instead of lowering taxes.
Bamberg County cannot afford this. The courthouse renovation was approved years ago, to be financed by the penny sales tax. As soon as the referendum was passed, the courthouse was put on the back burner and the funds were used to build the annex. The ship for courthouse renovation has sailed for now.
Sue Clayton is chair of Concerned Citizens of Bamberg County.