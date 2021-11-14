COMMENTARY: 'Bamberg County can't afford this'

According to Parker Poe’s spokesperson, council should trust their advice and approve the proposed plan. Well, Parker Poe is in Columbia where taxes aren’t as high and there is industry to help absorb the cost. And just to make matters worse, this $20 million being “refinanced” is in addition to the $27.5 million annual operating budget for 2021-22.

Also, to be considered, although out of the control of the county council, is what changes to taxes the school consolidation will bring. Bamberg School District 1 is currently receiving over half of the tax revenue of the citizens that live in their district. The loan for the primary school should be toward the end of its life but District 2 has just built a $39 million complex and none of that obligation has hit their tax notices yet. And when it does, because of the consolidation, it will also extend the indebtedness of District 1. We have no way of knowing in what part of the stratosphere those taxes will land, but both districts will be paying a large loan for a long time.

Don’t think this tax hike that has been approved by your council representative will ever go down. County Administrator Joey Preston has made the statement that taxes never go down but another way to spend that money will be found instead of lowering taxes.