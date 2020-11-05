COMMENTARY: Bad week on Interstate 85

South Carolina police scored big on Interstate 85 during Operation Rolling Thunder, an annual campaign to pull over as many drivers as possible on the thinnest of pretexts. “We had a very good week,” Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright announced on Oct. 16. Sadly, civil liberty had a very bad week.

During the four-day frenzy, officers stopped 1,275 motorists. Presumably, 26 of these people had something to hide. That’s how many arrests the operation produced. The other 98 percent of drivers had a negative South Carolina experience for no good reason. The most common excuses that officers used to interrupt people’s travel was following too closely to another vehicle and improper lane change.

Both infractions give police wide latitude to make judgment calls, so the statutes work well when law enforcement motives go beyond public safety. In the case of Rolling Thunder, the real target was cash. Interstate travelers tend to carry more than other types of drivers, so officers focused their efforts on the major corridor between Charlotte and Atlanta.

Airports, bus terminals and train stations also make easy targets for police, but Spartanburg’s biggest moneymaker is I-85. Overall, officers from multiple agencies grabbed $319,595 during the recent crackdown — more than $250 per traffic stop.