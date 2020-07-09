COMMENTARY: Bad green deals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic, the world will be spending trillions of dollars to get us back on track.

Increasingly, campaigners and influential policymakers demand this spending be tied to climate goals. International Monetary Fund Chairwoman Kristalina Georgieva urges “we must do everything in our power to make it a green recovery,” and U.S. Democrats, the European Commission and many other countries are pushing “Green New Deals.”

These could cost us tens of trillions of dollars, and, unfortunately, will be one of the worst ways to help us recover.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives and led to widespread disruption. According to the IMF, the loss could easily top $20 trillion this and next year. That is $20 trillion of food, health care and opportunities for people around the world that we can no longer afford.

Similarly, school closures have had little effect on the coronavirus, according to renowned medical journal The Lancet, but they have left the next generation less educated.