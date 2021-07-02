COMMENTARY: Bad bill for freight rail

The INVEST Act would infuse $60 billion into rail, including tripling funding for Amtrak to $29 billion over five years, increase funding for the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant program to $7 billion to fund passenger and freight rail projects, and boosts Amtrak’s union workforce.

“This is a partisan product filled with special interest policy riders and unnecessary operational requirements,” said Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., during an InsideSources infrastructure roundtable. “We have a bill that will stifle innovation, hurt jobs, and negatively impact rail fluidity and service, lead to a modal shift away from the rails and to a less environmentally friendly mode of transportation, furthering congesting our highways.”

Two components highlighted in fact sheet from the Transportation Committee Democrats are taking action against “long trains” that stretch for more than 7,500 feet and train crossings that are blocked for more than 10 minutes at a time, plus prohibiting the Department of Transportation from permitting rail transport of liquified natural gas until “extensive safety analysis” is done.

Crawford said the bill will set back the freight rail industry at least a decade.