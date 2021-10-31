COMMENTARY: Back to parental control

One result of the COVID lockdowns is that many Americans have had a huge awakening as to what their children were being taught. In 2020, many parents were either locked down due to “non-essential” work closures and many schoolchildren were involved in distance learning. This allowed the at-home parents to see what they wouldn’t have otherwise.

Additionally, due to the overreaching of those pushing Critical Race Theory (CRT) concepts and other such divisive concepts during the 2020 BLM protests/riots, many Americans learned about CRT for the first time. Many parents have been shocked and disappointed, as the nation can see during the various contentious school board meetings.

Additionally, after the notorious incident of a 14-year-old daughter being raped in a bathroom by a biological boy claiming trans status in the Louden County, Va., school district (and the sexual assault incident itself being covered up), the progressivism being pushed is under intense scrutiny. Questions are raised of not only the content of K-12 public education but “who” ultimately controls education. Let me explain.

First, it is beyond reasonable dispute that CRT concepts are being pushed in K-12 schooling. These concepts go well beyond objective history of slavery and Jim Crow in America, which parents do not object to being taught.