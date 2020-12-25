COMMENTARY: Back to Christian consensus

After the COVID pandemic and over five months of urban rioting, Americans have now experienced the most explosive and divisive presidential election in modern history.

For the first time, the nation experimented with mass mail-in ballots, with almost half the nation voting by mail. In addition to the concerns of fraud associated with mass mailing, this election involved states loosening a number of voting safeguards to allow for the ease of voting. In just the battleground state of Georgia, a lawsuit filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County against the senior state elections officials included the following about illegal votes (Note: Biden was ahead by just over 12,000 votes in Georgia):

• More than 66,247 people voted who were underage.

• At least 40,279 people who had moved across county lines at least 30 days before the election and failed to reregister in their new county, as state law requires.

• At least 15,700 people who had filed a national change-of-address form with the U.S. post office before Election Day.

• As many as 10,315 people who were deceased by the time of Election Day, including 8,718 who perished before the date the state accepted their vote.