COMMENTARY: Back to Christian consensus

After the COVID pandemic and over five months of urban rioting, Americans have now experienced the most explosive and divisive presidential election in modern history.
For the first time, the nation experimented with mass mail-in ballots, with almost half the nation voting by mail. In addition to the concerns of fraud associated with mass mailing, this election involved states loosening a number of voting safeguards to allow for the ease of voting. In just the battleground state of Georgia, a lawsuit filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County against the senior state elections officials included the following about illegal votes (Note: Biden was ahead by just over 12,000 votes in Georgia):
• More than 66,247 people voted who were underage.
• At least 40,279 people who had moved across county lines at least 30 days before the election and failed to reregister in their new county, as state law requires.
• At least 15,700 people who had filed a national change-of-address form with the U.S. post office before Election Day.
• As many as 10,315 people who were deceased by the time of Election Day, including 8,718 who perished before the date the state accepted their vote.
This example of elections irregularities is just one of the battleground states does not include the various allegations of fraud. Four voting number dumps of between 50,000 and 160,000 votes from battlegrounds (during the early morning after Election Day) went, unbelievably, around 20 to 1 for Biden. The latest Rasmussen poll showed that 47% of likely American voters believed Biden won the election due to fraud (75% of Republicans and 30% of Democrats). What we have seen with the rioting, the elections irregularities and the stark national divisions is beyond disturbing. The answer to the way back will only come with a return to our traditional Christian world view and consensus. Let me explain.
On Oct 14, 2019, an explosive Pew research poll was published detailing the spiraling decline of Christianity over the past decade. It reported that in the last 10 years, the percentage of Americans identifying as Christian has dropped from 77% to 65%. During that period, the percentage of those unaffiliated with religion ballooned from 17% to 26%. Protestant Christians plummeted from over half of Americans (51%), to 43%. The percentage of atheists doubled.
This past summer, Americans were witness to much seemingly crazed violence, including attacks on police stations and courthouses and corresponding looting/destruction of businesses. In major urban centers, many called for defunding of the police.
Then came direct attacks against the Christian church. Executive Director C.J. Doyle of the Catholic Action League wrote: “Given that there were four attacks on Catholic churches nationwide over a 48-hour period, from July 10 to July 12, suspicion, obviously, turns toward the left-wing extremists who have been toppling statues of St. Junipero Serra and attempting to remove a statue of St. Louis.” Such examples of anti-Christian attacks and radicalism abounded this summer, including Bible burning.
The apparent elections irregularities appear to show the same lack of respect for authority and law. Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution gives the authority for choosing presidential electors to the respective state legislatures: “Each State shall appoint, in such a manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a number of Electors."
Unfortunately, in various battleground states, non-legislators deviated substantially from legislative elections mandates. Additionally, the integrity of our elections is what gives legitimacy to constitutional authority. In those same battlegrounds, hundreds gave sworn witness to irregularities and fraud.
The steep decline of Christianity is directly associated in this. Elections officials and office-holders take their oaths to the Constitution, to carry out the laws of the nation and state. Oaths are ultimately to God, and with the belief in accountability to God for not fulfilling oaths. Those looting and committing acts of violence and mayhem show a similar lack of belief in accountability to God.
Our founders believed general Christianity necessary for our constitutional system to work. “This Constitution was made for a moral and religious people; it is wholly unsuited to the governance of any other,” exhorted John Adams.
George Washington similarly stated: “Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports.” Similarly, Eric Metaxas recently wrote this of the rioting: “I think a lot of the nastiness that’s being directed at these (Christian) statues, it really has to do with something deeper ... You saw this with the French Revolution. There was a hatred at the bottom of it of God, of any kind of authority ... you go right for God ...”
Historically, America has been resilient but what makes this particular time of crisis different is Christian character. Alexis de Tocqueville wrote about the rise to American greatness in the 1830s in his famous treatise "Democracy in America": “There is no nation on Earth in which the Christian religion holds greater sway over the souls of men than in America.” We must regain what de Tocqueville saw if the Republic is to survive.
Bill Connor, an Army Infantry colonel, author and Orangeburg attorney, has deployed multiple times to the Middle East. Connor was the senior U.S. military adviser to Afghan forces in Helmand Province, where he received the Bronze Star. A Citadel graduate with a JD from USC, he is also a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Army War College, earning his master of strategic studies. He is the author of the book "Articles from War.”