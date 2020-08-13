COMMENTARY: Avoiding bad news on virus

It may be a little early to say the polls are right, Trump is behind and he’s sure to lose the election in November, but if he does lose, the reason will not be the political protests or his ambivalent foreign policy but his failure to come up with a national response to COVID-19. He’s not saying people are stupid to be crowding the beaches, and he’s not criticizing governors for opening and then shutting schools in an atmosphere of uncertainty.

Beneath the bluff and bluster, Trump has no idea what to do. He has no notion exercising the strong leadership needed to guide the United States through the pandemic, of sticking with a clear national program. He’s only recently donned a face mask for the first time, and he doesn’t appear too happy to have had to make that concession. He obviously did so on the strong advice of the people closest to him, including his daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner.

If he’s had to change course, he’s still not willing to come across as a decisive leader with the will to confront realistically what may be the biggest crisis of his presidency.