COMMENTARY: Average American is target

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My name is Chris, I live in New Hampshire, and I’m one of the growing number of average citizens who’ve found themselves targeted in the progressive attacks on the streets of America.

You may have seen me. Millions of people have viewed the viral video of anti-Trump activists circling me, screaming insults and profanity, as I walked down a D.C. sidewalk.

Who am I? In one sense, I’m nobody. In another — I’m everybody.

I’m a Republican National Committeeman who was fortunate enough to get invited to watch President Trump’s RNC acceptance speech live at the White House. When it was over, a friend and I walked back to our cars — or tried to, anyway. That’s when a group of 30 or so antifa and Black Lives Matter activists began their screaming assault, following us for blocks. Someone in the mob even knew my name. Imagine how unnerving that could be.

The good news is we eventually made it to our parking garage, and the mob moved on. Unbeknown to me, some of their colleagues were simultaneously attempting to assault Sen. Rand Paul, the Kentucky Republican. Afterward, he thanked the police for “literally saving our lives from a crazed mob.”