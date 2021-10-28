COMMENTARY: Athletes migrating to HBCUs

Dr. Charles Richburg, author of the book, "A Career Guide for Black Male Student Athletes: An Alternative to the Pros," believes the awakening of Black males student-athletes returning to HBCUs is attributed to being led by the “Spirit Within!”

A discerning sports enthusiast, Richburg realizes these shifts. HBCUs are the lifeline for our communities today as they were yesterday. Historically Black colleges and universities were considered -- among sports play -- the most desirable places for Black male student athletes for both academic and athletic pursuits.

Options were not as plentiful in the early 20th Century. BMSAs arrived on campuses with limited exposure while carrying in their hearts, hopes and dreams to someday make it to the pros. Many BMSAs' attraction to the “seemingly lure and lavish life of professional sports” is exemplified through the likes of all time greats on this starter list of luminaries who went on to professional basketball careers and businesses.

Willis Reed - Grambling State, 1964 with a B.A., physical education major; Sam Jones - North Carolina Central, 1957 and first round pick of the Boston Celtics; Earl “The Pearl” Monroe, Winston-Salem State,1967, and second overall pick in the ’67 NBA draft to the Baltimore Bullets (renamed Washington Wizards).