COMMENTARY: Assault on women’s mental health

Being forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term increases the risk of depression in pregnancy and after birth (perinatal depression), which in turn worsens infant and child outcomes. Perinatal depression is associated with adverse outcomes that have long-term consequences. It is associated with pregnancy complications, including preterm birth, low birth weight, and gestational diabetes. It is also associated with consequences for the child, including lower IQ, slower language development, and an increased risk of subsequent psychiatric illness. It is also associated with an increased risk of suicide. Suicide is a leading cause of death in the first year after delivery. Maternal suicide leaves newborns without a mother.

This law is completely at odds with current standards of care. It intends to force the continuation of traumatic pregnancies, including those resulting from rape and incest, regardless of the consequences. It will also result in the deaths of women who resort to illegal or self-induced abortion due to desperation and lack of access to simple, safe, early pregnancy termination.