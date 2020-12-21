COMMENTARY: Another side of T&D story

And I take umbrage at Inabiner’s insinuation that he could tell the editor has a bias toward him. I will tell you, of my own experience – and the editor may see fit to edit out some of my comments, which is OK – that Inabinet could be a pest, seemingly believing that just because he had submitted an item, it MUST be used simply because it came from Walt Inabinet.

Also I was someone who submitted letters to the editor after retiring from there. Sometimes they were used, sometimes not. And that is OK, too.

Further, it is a known fact that newspaper circulation is down nationwide. That is not some vendetta against Inabinet or proof that The T&D’s editor did that to decrease subscriptions.

I worked under the Sims-Gressette family ownership, for the Howard Publications ownership and the Lee Enterprises ownership. Changes occurred with each change of ownership. Plain and simple, that’s the business world.

Finally, I was someone who more than once had a piece in the paper after 2018, and I would be credited as “Jennifer Spears, Special to The T&D.” I covered government, school board and special events and was never once told I could not write about certain subjects.