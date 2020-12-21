COMMENTARY: Another side of T&D story

While I do not want this submission to be viewed as an attack on Walt Inabinet’s opinion piece in the Dec. 13 edition of The Times and Democrat, I feel it incumbent on me to point out and take exception to his entire piece.
Inabinet does not know what he is talking about with his view that the editor has a bias toward publishing anything he has submitted or that the staff is under orders to not reply to anything from Inabinet by the editor’s orders. Editorial submissions and/or printing have always been the editor’s purview.
As an example, I cite this fact: I worked at The T&D from 1978 until 2018. I worked closely with the editor during these years as one of his senior editors and designers. Sometimes I was asked my opinion on submissions to the editor, to which I would give my thoughts. The usage was up to the editor.
I certainly did not presume to know the editor’s thoughts on why something was used or not used. Does it not show Inabinet something that his piece was printed in the Dec. 13 edition? After all, he himself noted how many of his cartoons were previously printed in The T&D.
I also worked with the editor as an equal colleague on the management level at two different times, under both the late publisher Dean Livingston and the current publisher, Cathy Hughes. I would give my thoughts during senior staff meetings and, once again, interacted with the editor on those levels. So I had an idea where the editor was coming from on certain subjects.
And I take umbrage at Inabiner’s insinuation that he could tell the editor has a bias toward him. I will tell you, of my own experience – and the editor may see fit to edit out some of my comments, which is OK – that Inabinet could be a pest, seemingly believing that just because he had submitted an item, it MUST be used simply because it came from Walt Inabinet.
Also I was someone who submitted letters to the editor after retiring from there. Sometimes they were used, sometimes not. And that is OK, too.
Further, it is a known fact that newspaper circulation is down nationwide. That is not some vendetta against Inabinet or proof that The T&D’s editor did that to decrease subscriptions.
I worked under the Sims-Gressette family ownership, for the Howard Publications ownership and the Lee Enterprises ownership. Changes occurred with each change of ownership. Plain and simple, that’s the business world.
Finally, I was someone who more than once had a piece in the paper after 2018, and I would be credited as “Jennifer Spears, Special to The T&D.” I covered government, school board and special events and was never once told I could not write about certain subjects.
I am an accomplished and award-winning journalist over the course of 40 years and indeed I do take strong exception to Inabinet’s blanked brush of The Times and Democrat since he was never an employee of the paper. And just to settle a point, in case any wonder: The editor trained me as a journalist from 1978 onward. And I became a good one under his tutelage. I learned to submit facts about stories, not fiction or libelous material.
Let me conclude by saying that I have nothing personal against Mr. Inabinet. I just thought it necessary to provide the other side concerning his submission.
Jennifer Spears is from Orangeburg.
