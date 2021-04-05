COMMENTARY: Another shot at white men

A Black Duke coed, Audrey Christopher, complained to the Durham Indy that "at one of the quad parties, it was me and another Black female friend, and these white guys immediately told us how they liked hanging out with Black girls because white girls are sheltered and we're more free ..."

Again, the professors of color weighed in. Rebecca Hall (Surprise! Also Berkeley) said of the Duke gang-rape charges, a "Black woman is somebody who has excess sexuality ... it's excess sexuality that white men are entitled to." Duke professor Mark Anthony Neal said: "The message that men get about Black women is these are women that are available to them, that they have easy access and their sole purpose is to serve their pleasure."

To the extent that their argument isn't simply that Black women are hot, hot, hot, but that white men feel entitled to pillage black bodies, that's not borne out by the data. According to FBI crime statistics, approximately 15,000 to 30,000 white women are raped by black men every year, while, on average, zero black women are raped by white men. (The department uses "0" to denote fewer than 10 victims.)

Nor, of course, was the rapacious white male theory supported by the facts of the very case they were discussing.