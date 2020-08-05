COMMENTARY: 'Anarchist' is not an insult

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"These are anarchists, these are not protesters," President Donald Trump said on July 20, defending his decision to unleash Department of Homeland Security hooligans on anti-police-violence demonstrators in Portland. Anarchist-bashing -- referring to "radical left-anarchists" in Minneapolis, "ugly anarchists" in Seattle, etc. -- has become a consistent Trump campaign theme since May.

Does Trump have any idea what an anarchist is? Or is he just hoping that frequent repetition of a word he associates with widespread fear and loathing will get an increasingly hostile American public back on his side?

It's somewhat amusing that Trump considers the word "anarchist" an insult, or that he fancies himself morally fit to insult anarchists.

He's got a lot of nerve, that guy. He's a head of state. Or, in more accurate English, a second-rate mafia don, chieftain of an overgrown street gang with delusions of grandeur.

Trump and his type -- the "leaders" of political governments -- murdered hundreds of millions of innocent victims in the 20th century and are already off to a bang-up start in the 21st.