COMMENTARY: America's 'perfect storm'

It's not until one gets several miles away, into crowded streets and alleys several miles from stately banks and office buildings and department stores, that one gets a sense of the violence that has rocked Philadelphia, whose name in Greek means "brotherly love."

It was there that rioters months ago ran wild, looting shops and breaking down windows as they have done in other American cities in a summer of protest mingled with the menace of the coronavirus pandemic.

The slogan "Black Lives Matter" resonates here more than the noble words of the country's founders while President Donald Trump battles for another chance to polish up a legacy tarnished by his misjudgment on the severity of the virus and his failure to deal effectively with political violence.

He can only pray that scientists can come up with a vaccine against the virus before the election on Nov. 3 when Americans have a chance to depose him. Still behind in the polls, he can hope that his foe Joe Biden will fail to convince enough people to get out and vote.

As if all that were not enough, the race to the finish is complicated by the death of the 87-year-old Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a tough liberal voice on the Supreme Court who once described Trump's presidency as "an aberration" that voters would rectify in the next election.