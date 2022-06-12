COMMENTARY: American fairytales are grim

Someone posted a new Facebook meme featuring a book of “fairytales for naive adults,” titled, “The government means well for you, media tells you the truth and ‘big pharma’ wants you healthy.” Over a bright yellow background, the cover featured smiling stick-figure children playing in the sunshine.

The dawning of the Age of Aquarius may have been 53 years ago, but the age of cynicism has ruled the planet so far in the second millennium. President Ronald Reagan merely rephrased a truism that had been around a few decades when he quipped, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”

The New York Times and Washington Post won a Pulitzer Prize in national reporting for their investigative coverage of collusion between candidate Donald Trump and Russia. Those two stalwarts of American excellence in journalism did not just misrepresent facts, they fabricated facts and fed readers a steady diet of lies for years in an effort to remove President Trump from office.

“Big pharma” has made tens of billions of dollars in profit from Covid vaccines, with many more billions coming in from an endless number of booster shots. By the way, what are the side-effects of the mRNA vaccines? Are there any studies showing adverse effects or even risk of death in certain demographics? Unlike Dr. Jonas Salk, inventor of the polio vaccine in 1955, a lot of somebodies from Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci to lesser known traders inside Washington, many have made millions and billions of dollars virtually overnight.

This week, the U.S. House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack will treat Americans to its first prime-time hearing of the investigation. No doubt, many voters have been breathlessly waiting for nearly 17 months for this committee to make some news. Speaker Nancy Pelosi dutifully appointed seven Democrat members and two Republican members. She refused to seat any members nominated by the Republican minority.

Needless to say, this committee has taken its charge from Pelosi very seriously, concentrating almost entirely on the roles President Donald Trump and some within his administration played in what they label as an insurrection. Fascinating, made-for-prime-time viewing! Viewers will no doubt be dazzled by actual U.S. representatives carrying out their constitutional duties on live TV.

Some wonder whether more than 40 people arrested two Januarys ago, and still awaiting charges or hearings will be allowed to watch. Media reports as many as 775 people were arrested after the riot. The Fifth and Sixth Amendments notwithstanding, some have wondered how these arrests comply with the right not to be “deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law….” How do these arrests align with “In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury….”

Americans are living in an age of fairytales spun by government, media, and money-makers like big pharma. Washington, D.C., is the number one city in America where visitors and outsiders are the only ones under the law. Everyone in the Washington establishment is above the law especially in federal courts that stack juries with friends and supporters of those being tried.

Fortunately, November elections are coming. This is our chance to slow damage inflicted by President Biden on American families.

Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0