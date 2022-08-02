COMMENTARY: America worships guns

Still dejected and disconsolate over the last month or more, this heart-broken scribe has not been able to pen commentary about the dysfunction in America. The dysfunction is overwhelming,with thoughts that did not make themselves to the written print.

Buffalo, Uvalde, Highland and Jayland Walker are reasons for this “dis-ease” that seems unshakable. The readers can characterize this as a rant and rave, but here penned is an appeal for reasoned thinking with a hope for more common-sense action.

It is true, “the choices we make in life really do matter. Not only do they enrich or threaten our own lives, they also affect the lives of those around us.” So, finally mustering these thoughts to paper, this commentary sadly must conclude that America worships guns; it is idolatry.

America, not all of the nation, but a segment of it and some of those who govern us worship guns. Even since 23 children were massacred in Newtown, Connecticut, some 20 years ago and now 19 children in Uvalde, Texas, to whom will our children turn?

After 30 years, President Joseph Biden signs the Gun Safety Act -- “a narrow bill that focuses on mental health and school safety with incentives for states to pass red flag laws.” For the record, 193 Republicans in the House and 33 Republicans in the Senate voted against the legislation. This is a start, a beginning, but there is a Christian principle in Zechariah 4:10, “not to despise small beginnings.” More legislation for universal background checks and banning assault weapons must be our future.

President Bill Clinton signed the last assault weapons ban and the 1994 Crime Bill. Afterward, crime went down for 25 years.

For a nation that calls itself Christian, Rick Warren wrote that “worship must be based on truth of Scripture, not our opinions about God.” There is separation of church and state, but there is clearly misinformation and disinformation about the Second Amendment to the Constitution.

"Too many Americans and legislators declare they have a God-given right to guns. Indeed WWJD – What Would Jesus Do? A gun’s sole purpose is to bring harm, injury, and death to the thing or person instantly. America has the right to the pursuit of happiness absent daily potential to be murdered publicly."

Here are two unassailable “truths” about guns. According to a report by the Small Arms Survey, U.S. gun owners possess 393.3 million weapons (the highest in the world with India second at 71 million). This is higher than the American population hovering around 330 million. And, 13 million American households with children contain at least one gun, according to Be SMART, a program designed to help parents and adults normalize conversations about gun safety and take responsible actions that can prevent child gun deaths and injuries.

The SMART acronym represents these actions:

• Secure all guns in your homes and vehicles.

• Model responsible behavior around guns.

• Ask about the presence of unsecured guns in other homes.

• Recognize the role of guns in suicide.

• Tell your peers to be SMART.

For free, this is another truth: Guns have parents and proprietors; guns are inanimate and cannot operate “in locus parentis,” according to Terrence M. Cummings.

To revisit the Second Amendment, it should be clear that the Founding Fathers were referring to a typical revolutionary-era musket. It had a magazine capacity of one round, an effective rate of fire at three rounds per minute, a muzzle velocity of 1,000 feet per second, with a maximum accurate range of 50 meters.

Now, think about the typical modern-day AR-15. It has a magazine capacity of 30 rounds, effective rate of fire at 45 rounds per minute, a muzzle velocity of 3,260 feet per second, and a maximum accurate range of 550 meters.

On reflection of opinions from the Supreme Court of the United States, both Chief Justice Warren Burger and Associate Justice Antonin Scalia weighed in with reasoned opinions on the Second Amendment.

Justice Burger is recorded in the annals of SCOTUS as remarking, “The Gun Lobby’s interpretation of the Second Amendment is one of the greatest pieces of fraud. I repeat the word fraud on the American People by special interest groups that I have ever seen in my lifetime. The real purpose of the Second Amendment was to ensure that state armies – the militia – would be maintained for the defense of the state. The very language of the Second Amendment refutes any argument that it was intended to guarantee every citizen an unfettered right to any kind of weapon he or she desires.”

Justice Scalia during his lifetime spoke loudly in history to the Second Amendment in an opinion: “Nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualification on the commercial sale of arms. We also recognize the historical tradition of prohibiting the carrying of ‘dangerous and unusual’ weapons and a long-standing judicial precedent to consider prohibitions on carrying concealed weapons.”

Scalia did not mix words. Further, he declared, “Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited.” It is “not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatsoever purpose.”

Justices Burger and Scalia were foreshadowing that America had begun to misconstrue the Second Amendment, worse, using the Constitution to further worship guns.

Burger, a conservative, had already seen what the gun lobby was doing. The National Rifle Association and gun lobbyists have grown stronger and have bought and paid for legislators who will uphold their unholy cause to keep American idolatry and worship for guns ubiquitous in American life. We are no longer safe at schools, malls, churches, parades, homes or any other place we breathe.

The late Sen. John McCain, during his tenure, received the largest amount of NRA dollars, $7,740,521 as reported by the New York Times in 2017. Since, Sen. Mitt Romney has received $13,647,676 in NRA funding. America declares it is a nation for the people and by the people, but our gun worshiping-legislators govern by quid pro quo.

Again, to whom will our children turn? America worships guns; it is idolatry.