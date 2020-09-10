COMMENTARY: America, time for change

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For months I have pondered what can I say new to citizens of this great democracy, the United States of America, about justice and equality for all of its citizens. I’ve come to the realization that what needs to be said has already been meticulously communicated over generations by inspiring men and women simply stating, “NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE.” Earlier this year, I said to numerous friends and colleagues, wait, be patient and allow our leaders to blaze a path to solutions to the upheaval in this nation.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and others in the past, and even today’s leaders, are saying we cannot be patient any longer. We do not want justice gradually. We want it now. Black men and women are being brutally beaten and having their lives taken by those employed to protect and serve disproportionately across this nation at an alarming rate. Today I ask the question, “How much longer can we be patient seeing the tragedies of lives being taken or severed by those who care not about the sanctity of life?”

Today I challenge all Americans to no longer be silent to the injustice that has shaken the very core of this democracy. We must stand today solidified in the quest to say to our elected and appointed officials that no longer can we be pacified by being told that committees are being established to review the many acts of injustice that have crippled our communities.